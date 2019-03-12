Stephen Hawking’s ex-nurse barred from practicing

Patricia Dowdy failed ‘to provide the standards of good, professional care’ when caring for Stephen Hawking

FILE - In this March 30, 2015, file photo, Professor Stephen Hawking arrives for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London. Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said early Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

British regulators have barred Stephen Hawking’s former nurse from practicing after finding she failed to provide appropriate care to the late physicist.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council said Tuesday that it had struck off Patricia Dowdy for failing “to provide the standards of good, professional care that we expect and Professor Hawking deserved.”

The council says Dowdy faced multiple misconduct charges “including, financial misconduct, dishonesty, not providing appropriate care and failing to co-operate” with the council.

The council’s Matthew McClelland says the public expects the council to take action “in serious cases such as this.”

READ MORE: Books donated to University in Victoria reveals forgotten letter from Stephen Hawking

The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so plainly about the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book “A Brief History of Time” became an international bestseller.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.