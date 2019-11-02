Steelheads swim past Wolverines in 9-2 win

The Steelheads next game is Nov. 16 in Smithers against the Terrace River Kings

After dropping their first home game last Saturday the Smithers Steelheads skated to a 9-2 victory over the Hazelton Wolverines.

After a scoreless first period, the Steelheads opened the scoring less than a minute into the second period, with Jonathan Creswell finding the back of the net.

READ MORE: Council backs return of Smithers Steelheads

Hazelton responded with a goal by centreman Louis Parent shortly after.

The Steelheads then opened the floodgates, scoring five goals over the rest of the period which saw the home team lead a number of odd-man rushes against Hazelton.

They would tally another three goals in the third, while Hazelton would net an additional goal, for a 9-2 final.

Steelheads captain Randall Groot, Jonathan Creswell and Michael Lynch finished the game with two goals apiece.

The win brings the Steelheads to a .500 2-2 record.

The team is back in the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) after disbanding after the 2016-2017 season due to a lack of players.

READ MORE: VIDEO AND STORY: Rampage v. Steelheads

They last won the CIHL championship in the 2015-2016 season.

The Steelheads next game is Nov. 16 in Smithers against the Terrace River Kings.



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cary Cloutier tries to get a read on the Hazelton goaltender during a breakaway at the Steelheads game against the Hazelton Wolverines in Smithers on Nov. 2. The Steelheads won the game 9-2, bringing their season record to 2-2. (Trevor Hewitt photo)