Niko Clarke (left) celebrates with Brendan Moore (right) after scoring a second-period goal in the Steelheads 9-2 victory against the Hazelton Wolverines on Nov. 2 in Smithers. The Steelheads are now 2-2 for the season. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Steelheads swim past Wolverines in 9-2 win

The Steelheads next game is Nov. 16 in Smithers against the Terrace River Kings

After dropping their first home game last Saturday the Smithers Steelheads skated to a 9-2 victory over the Hazelton Wolverines.

After a scoreless first period, the Steelheads opened the scoring less than a minute into the second period, with Jonathan Creswell finding the back of the net.

READ MORE: Council backs return of Smithers Steelheads

Hazelton responded with a goal by centreman Louis Parent shortly after.

The Steelheads then opened the floodgates, scoring five goals over the rest of the period which saw the home team lead a number of odd-man rushes against Hazelton.

They would tally another three goals in the third, while Hazelton would net an additional goal, for a 9-2 final.

Steelheads captain Randall Groot, Jonathan Creswell and Michael Lynch finished the game with two goals apiece.

The win brings the Steelheads to a .500 2-2 record.

The team is back in the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) after disbanding after the 2016-2017 season due to a lack of players.

READ MORE: VIDEO AND STORY: Rampage v. Steelheads

They last won the CIHL championship in the 2015-2016 season.

The Steelheads next game is Nov. 16 in Smithers against the Terrace River Kings.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Cary Cloutier tries to get a read on the Hazelton goaltender during a breakaway at the Steelheads game against the Hazelton Wolverines in Smithers on Nov. 2. The Steelheads won the game 9-2, bringing their season record to 2-2. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A referee at the Nov. 2 Steelheads vs. Wolverines game. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Previous story
How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Just Posted

Steelheads swim past Wolverines in 9-2 win

The Steelheads next game is Nov. 16 in Smithers against the Terrace River Kings

Conservative tops federal election polls in Smithers area

NDP’s Bachrach prevails overall on strength of urban and Indigenous vote

Regional District asking for public input on parks and outdoor recreation survey

The study will provide the Regional District with insight on meeting rural outdoor recreation needs

Town repaves rainbow crosswalk

The Town says it plans to replace the iconic rainbow paint job next spring

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Pamela Anderson draws condemnation with Indigenous headdress Halloween tweet

Tweet shows two photos of the Ladysmith-born model, semi-nude, with feather headdress

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Stampeders look to control playoff destiny in battle against B.C. Lions

Stamps (11-6) need to beat the B.C. Lions (5-12) to cement position

Deja vu: Hungry otter kills three koi, forcing closure of Vancouver garden – again

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden pond closed until further notice, remaining koi relocated to safety

Atlin, B.C. community mourns Bob the cat

Bob was struck by a car on Oct. 29. A memorial is planned for Nov. 16.

RCMP warns of AirBnb fraud after guest poses as owner in Okanagan

Police search for a male suspect after reported frauds in Kelowna

Most Read