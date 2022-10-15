Status Quo in New Hazelton

New Hazelton voters decided to keep the current mayor and council the same

New Hazelton voters decided to copy and paste during the election on Saturday.

The mayor and all the councillors from last term ran again and were all reelected.

Gail Lowry will once again wear the mayor’s chain after winning against Robert Henwood.

She won with 85 votes. Henwood recieved 20.

Councillors Allan Berg, Braunwyn K Henwood, Jutta Hobenshield, Ray Sturney, and Mike Weeber will all take their seat around the table again.

Newcomer Midori M Frisk did secure enough votes.

In 2018 the estimated eligible voter turnout for the New Hazelton (District) was 21.5 per cent.

It was slightly higher this year with an estimated 26 per cent of voters casting their ballots.

