Telkwa residents will be permitted to water their lawns once a week during stage two water restrictions. File photo

Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for Telkwa

Watering lawns, trees, flowers and vegetables is now limited to once a week.

Stage two water restrictions are in effect for the village of Telkwa.

Watering lawns, trees, flowers and vegetables is now limited to once a week and must be done using hose-connected or automatic in-ground sprinklers.

Telkwa will be divided into three water restriction zones: Zone one is on the east side of the Bulkley River (Highway 16 corridor and the bench area); Zone two is on the west side of the Bulkley River, on the north side of Coalmine Road (Cottonwood Flats area); Zone three is on the west side of the Bulkley River, on the southeast side of Coalmine Road (Woodland area).

Zone one residents can water their greenery on Mondays, zone two on Tuesdays and zone three on Wednesdays.

“We’re just asking people to cooperate with the restrictions and understand it’s a safety issue for the village,” Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen said. “If they’re not [following the restrictions] and we drain our tower down and there’s a fire, it’s going to be very difficult for the [fire] department to respond.”

Washing of motor vehicles, boats and recreational vehicles must be done with a hose equipped with a shut off device that is spring loaded and operates by hand pressure. Washing of vehicles will follow the same schedule as watering. Washing sidewalks and driveways are banned.

Repen said stage two restrictions will be in place until the heatwave ends, at which point the village will move to level one restrictions that will carry over into the fall.

Repen said the village hasn’t started building the new water reservoir as it is still working on tendering construction activity and is working with the Office of the Wet’suwet’en to ensure their historical and archaeological assets are protected during construction.

“It’s a huge project. It’s likely, after the water treatment plant, the biggest capital infrastructure project that the village has undertaken,” Repen said. “It’s going to take some time but we’re certainly moving ahead in a systematic way so we’re making sure that we’re protecting the money that goes into the project and we get the greatest benefit out of it.”

Water restrictions are in place for Smithers residents using town water until Oct. 31.

Residents on odd numbered addresses are only allowed to use sprinklers on odd numbered days while residents on even numbered addresses are allowed to use sprinklers on even numbered days. Hand sprinkling with a controlled nozzle of flowers and shrubs is allowed at any time.

Hazleton residents are only permitted to water their lawns and gardens on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Sprinklers are not allowed to run overnight.

Smithers/Telkwa shared services talk

Telkwa council discussed drafting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Town of Smithers regarding shared services.

A MOU is a nonbinding agreement between two or more parties outlining the terms of an understanding, including each party’s requirements and responsibilities. It is not a formal contract but is often the first stage of developing one.

Telkwa has identified bylaw enforcement, building inspections and animal control as some services it would like to share with Smithers, Repen said.

“If something comes up and Smithers feels like it would be beneficial to partner up with Telkwa on something or, for us, if we feel like there might be an opportunity with Smithers that [we] have a formal MOU drafted that shows what protocol would be for entering into an arrangement,” Repen said.

