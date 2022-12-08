Robotics team from Smithers Secondary School competes in tournament in Vancouver. (Contributed photo)

Robotics team from Smithers Secondary School competes in tournament in Vancouver. (Contributed photo)

SSS robotics team gets judge’s award in Vancouver tourney

65 teams competed in the November tournament

A robotics team from Smithers Secondary School has returned from a 65 robot tournament in Vancouver.

The team went down with three out of the four people who built the robot and while they didn’t make it to the finals they got a judge’s award.

“They gave us a judge’s award, because there’s a portion of the competition where you sit down with the judges, and you explain your design and your engineering process,” said teacher Richard Audet. “And our guys explained their robot really well. And we don’t copy other robots, so we have some pretty unique design ideas.”

Richard Tran was one student who competed and said the experience overall of competing was really cool but was disappointed they missed the finals.

“It was just bad luck,” he said. “We would have won one of our matches, but we got disqualified. And then another match, one of our teammates couldn’t play, so it was kind of just bad luck.”

He added they are currently redesigning their entire robot so not to have to really rely too much on all teammates.

The next tournament will be held in February at BCIT.

The team from SSS is hoping to go again then.

Previous story
PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?
Next story
Katrina Chen exits B.C. cabinet, citing ‘long-standing trauma,’ gender-based violence

Just Posted

An injured humpback whale swam from B.C. to Hawaii despite a significant injury. (Photo: supplied)
Severely injured humpback travels from B.C. to Hawaii

WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Northern Health. (Image file.)
Northern Health hit with $355K fine for failing to do adequate safety reports

Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Taylor Bachrach. (Photo submitted)
Gun bill may not get Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP’s support

Justina Moore, Ksim Gisk’aast from Wilps Niisyuus, stands in front of the event banners at Gitlaxt’aamiks Recreation Centre. Justina is wearing drop killer whale crest earrings made of acrylic with abalone drop posts designed by Jaimie Davis. The banner designs were created by Tsimshian and Nisga’a artist Shawna Kiesman. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
PHOTOS: Nass Valley fashion show brings Nisga’a talent into the light