SSS robotics team gets judge’s award in Vancouver tourney

A robotics team from Smithers Secondary School has returned from a 65 robot tournament in Vancouver.

The team went down with three out of the four people who built the robot and while they didn’t make it to the finals they got a judge’s award.

“They gave us a judge’s award, because there’s a portion of the competition where you sit down with the judges, and you explain your design and your engineering process,” said teacher Richard Audet. “And our guys explained their robot really well. And we don’t copy other robots, so we have some pretty unique design ideas.”

Richard Tran was one student who competed and said the experience overall of competing was really cool but was disappointed they missed the finals.

“It was just bad luck,” he said. “We would have won one of our matches, but we got disqualified. And then another match, one of our teammates couldn’t play, so it was kind of just bad luck.”

He added they are currently redesigning their entire robot so not to have to really rely too much on all teammates.

The next tournament will be held in February at BCIT.

The team from SSS is hoping to go again then.