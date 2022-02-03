Spring break input wanted by School District 54

Options for break of one week or two weeks

School District 54 is asking for public input on two options for the 2022-2023 school calendar year.

One option would see a two-week spring break combined with Easter, and the second option would have a one-week spring break with other days off spread out through the school year.

“Keeping focus on our number one priority of days of instruction, we came up with these two options for the school calendar. We have had great feedback from our employees and now are looking to the parents of school students and the public for input,” Matthew Monkman, Assistant Superintendent of SD54 said when the proposals were released Jan. 25.

The information can be found on the SD54 website under ‘Calendar Consultation’ and there is room for public input.

Also decided at the board meeting, which was in-camera, and has since been made public, was the board will not be requiring staff to disclose vaccine status, unless they are directed to do so by the medical health officer. The Board reserves the right to revisit the issue if it becomes necessary.

The 2021-2022 draft amended budget was presented to the board, by Secretary Treasurer Dave Margerm with an anticipated surplus of $155,000.

The board gave the first two readings to the 2021-2022 Draft Amended Budget Bylaw and directed that the approved budget come to the next meeting in February under new business for final approval.

Superintendent Michael McDiarmid reported that SD54 was awarded the 2021 Award of Excellence for Best Commercial/Industrial Project by the Town of Smithers for the new Walnut Park School.

Bulkley Valley Teachers Union (BVTU) Chair Matthew Cooke advised the board Vitacore had donated 100,000 N95 masks to teachers throughout B.C. and the BVTU had distributed three to each teacher and teacher on call on staff.

Cooke also expressed the concern on behalf of teachers they are feeling unsupported in changes from the government, and many are near a breaking point.

He discussed the need to support teachers to prevent burn out and early retirement and said there are those who are on the verge of leaving altogether.

Cooke said teacher morale was at an all time low, and it was very concerning.

The next meeting of the board will be held at the school board office in Smithers Feb. 22., at 7 p.m.



