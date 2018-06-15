Special heat wave statement from Environment Canada

Check your sunscreen and ice cream reserves, it is going to get hot and sunny in the Bulkley Valley.

It’s going to get hot, really hot. And for a while.

The heat wave is expected to start to make its way into the Bulkley Valley Saturday, with thermometer readings getting into the 30s by early next week.

The amount of ice cream needed was enough for Environment Canada to issue the following special weather statement:

“Beginning on Saturday, the cool showery weather pattern that has been affecting B.C. for the last couple weeks will start to give way to a strong and persistent ridge of high pressure. By Sunday, temperatures will start to approach 30 degrees. The ridge (and high temperatures) will push into the rest of the Interior by early next week, eventually affecting almost the entire province.

“Indications are that this pattern will persist until at least the middle of next week — if not longer.

“To report severe weather, you can send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.”