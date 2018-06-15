It’s going to be at least a week of extreme ice cream cravings in the Bulkley Valley. (file photo)

Special heat wave statement from Environment Canada

Check your sunscreen and ice cream reserves, it is going to get hot and sunny in the Bulkley Valley.

It’s going to get hot, really hot. And for a while.

The heat wave is expected to start to make its way into the Bulkley Valley Saturday, with thermometer readings getting into the 30s by early next week.

The amount of ice cream needed was enough for Environment Canada to issue the following special weather statement:

“Beginning on Saturday, the cool showery weather pattern that has been affecting B.C. for the last couple weeks will start to give way to a strong and persistent ridge of high pressure. By Sunday, temperatures will start to approach 30 degrees. The ridge (and high temperatures) will push into the rest of the Interior by early next week, eventually affecting almost the entire province.

“Indications are that this pattern will persist until at least the middle of next week — if not longer.

“To report severe weather, you can send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.”

Previous story
B.C.’s top cop is all business
Next story
B.C. Indian Band moves toward becoming a dry reserve

Just Posted

Special heat wave statement from Environment Canada

Check your sunscreen and ice cream reserves, it is going to get hot and sunny in the Bulkley Valley.

Triathlon draws 140 to cycle, swim and run through Smithers

In the end conditions were just about perfect for the Bulkley Valley Pool Triathlon.

Third for Bulkley Valley teams vs big city soccer squads

Competition with players from across North to select teams for provincial championships in Kamloops.

Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery encourages community involvement

Hatchery hosting a garage sale / open house / BBQ fundraiser this weekend.

Proposed $45-million South Hazelton pellet plant

GDC plans to build largest plant of its kind in North America and ship to Asia from Prince Rupert.

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

Rural B.C. Realtors troubled by new real estate rules

Regulations take away choice of the consumer, says MLA

B.C. Indian Band moves toward becoming a dry reserve

Death of young Penticton man catalyst to work towards becoming alcohol and drug free reserve

Former Blue Jay allegedly drunk and inappropriate on air

Hall of Fame removes Gruber from weekend events due to “inappropriate behaviour”

Tahltan to get $7-million annual cut of Brucejack tax revenue

The Tahltan First Nation will receive a $7-million annual share of the… Continue reading

B.C.’s top cop is all business

Deputy commissioner brings CEO investment/return attitude to her job

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Most Read