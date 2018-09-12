Special Bulkley Valley cold weather statement

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement calling for frost the next few nights.

Environment Canada release a special weather statement Wednesday morning to remind us it’s chilly outside – about 10 degrees below normal chilly for some parts of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The statement says higher elevations can expect snow, though frost will likely be see over the next few nights in the valley.

Most of the snow is forecast to fall farther southeast, near 100 Mile and the south Cariboo. The Smithers area will likely be five to seven degrees below normal through the weekend.

(Get your forecast here.)

Environment Canada said the arctic front near Prince George early Wednesday morning will move southward across Quesnel later this morning and then across the south Cariboo, Chilcotin and Yellowhead regions later today. The front will then cross the 100 Mile region tonight.

Previous story
VIDEO: Crews ‘aggressively’ fight wildfire that threatened Trail hospital
Next story
At least 150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

Just Posted

Port Edward did not receive LNG support letter

Port Edward leadership says it supports 14 mayors responding to northwest B.C. LNG challenge

Special Bulkley Valley cold weather statement

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement calling for frost the next few nights.

Smithers fire ban over

Cool and rain makes campfires cool again.

Area restriction order in effect for Crown land near Nadina Lake Fire

Evacuation alert partially rescinded for this fire

Better northwestern B.C. cell service wanted

UBCM action called crucial for health and safety of travellers

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

Municipal leaders call for halt on tax on second homes

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Most Read