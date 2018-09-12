Special Bulkley Valley cold weather statement

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement calling for frost the next few nights.

Environment Canada release a special weather statement Wednesday morning to remind us it’s chilly outside – about 10 degrees below normal chilly for some parts of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The statement says higher elevations can expect snow, though frost will likely be see over the next few nights in the valley.

Most of the snow is forecast to fall farther southeast, near 100 Mile and the south Cariboo. The Smithers area will likely be five to seven degrees below normal through the weekend.

Environment Canada said the arctic front near Prince George early Wednesday morning will move southward across Quesnel later this morning and then across the south Cariboo, Chilcotin and Yellowhead regions later today. The front will then cross the 100 Mile region tonight.