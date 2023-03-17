Source says suspect who killed two Edmonton officers was 16, also shot his mother

Flags at Alberta legislature, government buildings and police detachments at half-mast

An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A police source says a suspect who shot and killed two Edmonton police officers was 16 years old and that he also shot and wounded his mother.

Const. Travis Jordan, who was 35, and 30-year-old Const. Brett Ryan were shot when they responded to a family dispute at an apartment building early this morning.

Police have said the officers were shot when they approached a suite in the building and didn’t have a chance to fire their guns.

They were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead.

Police also said a woman related to the suspect was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was in serious but stable condition.

They said the suspect was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

People in Edmonton and across Canada are paying tribute to the officers.

On Thursday night, landmarks in Edmonton including the High Level Bridge, City Hall, Muttart Conservatory, Commonwealth Stadium and Walterdale Bridge were lit in blue to honour the two officers.

Flags at the Alberta legislature, government buildings and police detachments were lowered to half-mast.

Online fundraisers have started for the families of the officers by the Edmonton Police Association and the Alberta Paramedic Association.

