A close-up of vibrant sockeye salmon swimming in clear waters. (Oregon State University, via Wikimedia Commons)

Sockeye salmon daily limit reduced in select Skeena River areas until mid-September

Fisheries and Oceans Canada scales back daily catch after a brief increase in late July

Effective Aug. 23 through to Sept. 15, Fisheries and Oceans Canada has announced a reduced daily limit for sockeye salmon in specific sections of the Skeena River mainstem waters. Anglers are now allowed to catch a maximum of two sockeyes per day.

The affected waters are defined as the Skeena River mainstem upstream of the Old Skeena River Bridge in Terrace, extending to a point above the confluence with the Babine River. This does not include the Skeena River mainstem near the Kitwanga River mouth, stretching from Mill Creek upstream to the Highway 37 bridge. Additionally, waters within three white triangular fishing boundary signs located at the confluence with the Kispiox River are excluded from this directive.

READ MORE: Skeena River fishers in Terrace see daily sockeye salmon catch limits increase

Furthermore, regulations apply to Skeena River mainstem waters downstream of the Old Skeena River Bridge in Terrace. Exemptions to this include the waters near the Kitsumkalum River mouth, starting from the point of confluence with the Zymagotitz, also known as the Zymachord River, and moving upstream to the Classified Waters boundary at the top of “Hells Gate.” This particular regulation is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31.

This recent change comes on the heels of a brief period in late July to Aug. 22 when the daily sockeye limit had been increased to four per day, marking a significant uptick from the one per day limit that was in place from July 22 to 26.

In a statement, Fisheries and Oceans Canada also took the opportunity to reiterate the ongoing regulations in place for fishing in the province. All anglers, they emphasized, are required to use barbless hooks when fishing for salmon, regardless of whether they are in tidal or non-tidal waters of British Columbia. Moreover, a valid licence is mandatory for fishing in B.C.’s tidal waters.

