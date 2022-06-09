Social media posts lead to multiple motor vehicle charges for Smithers driver

The 27-year-old man was seen in videos driving aggressively and at excessive speeds

Social media posts have landed a Smithers driver with a heap of motor vehicle-related citations and a licence suspension.

Police pulled over the 27-year-old man on June 4 for a speeding infraction. At that time, Smithers Highway Patrol officers recognized the vehicle from a series of videos that had been posted to social media that were under investigation.

The driver was identified by distinctive tattoos visible in the videos.

The videos showed the driver engaged in a number of high-risk behaviours including speeding, using an electronic device while driving, consuming alcohol while driving, and stunt driving without holding the steering wheel at high speeds, an RCMP press release issued today (June 9) stated.

Any one of these behaviours is extremely dangerous and risky, but the combination is downright scary,” said Inspector Darren Woroshelo, commander of the Northern Highway Patrol. “After just wrapping up a month-long high-risk driving campaign, police are always looking for dangerous driving… even on social media.

At the time of the traffic stop, officers found several containers of open alcohol within reach of the driver in the vehicle.

He was issued “numerous violation tickets under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, Motor Vehicle Act Regulations, Liquor Control and Licensing Act and Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations,” the press release said.

His vehicle, a Dodge pickup truck, was also impounded under three separate excessive speeding/stunting allegations and towed from the scene, it said.



