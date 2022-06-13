Sobering centre, complex-care housing coming to northern B.C.

The province is funding a new sobering and assessment centre in Prince George to serve the region

People living in the north with substance-use challenges will soon have access to new mental-health and substance-use services in Prince George as the province expands its care in Northern Health.

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson announced on Monday (June 13) that the province is funding a new sobering and assessment facility in Prince George to serve the region.

The ministry said B.C. is also working to bring complex-care housing to the north and to support people struggling with mental-health issues and substance use, who have previously been caught in a cycle of poverty and criminal charges.

The sobering and assessment centre at 1201 1st Ave. in Prince George will provide as many as five beds that will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as a safe place for people under significant influence of substances to rest and be monitored. While there, they can be connected to other health and social services and can access resources to meet their basic needs, including washroom facilities and a large space for showers.

Colleen Nyce, board chair at Northern Health, said the centre is “one more tool” to support people living with substance-use challenges. “Meeting people where they are is an important step in supporting them.”

Renovations will be complete in the next few months and the centre is expected to open in early fall 2022.

B.C. included $164 million to open complex care housing throughout B.C. in its 2022 budget, which will serve as many as 500 people according to the province.

Addictions treatmentmental health