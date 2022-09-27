Gloria Morgan (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Gloria Morgan (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for Okanagan residential school survivor

Each August, Indigenous children were rounded up and taken back to residential school

During the age of the Canadian residential school system, at the end of August, Indigenous children were rounded up and taken back to school.

The fall is a difficult time for survivors, as the memories of leaving home are brought up and compounded with the ever-present discussion of residential schools in the build-up to the Sept. 30, day of Truth and Reconciliation, said Gloria Morgan, Splatsin First Nations.

Morgan is the retired chair of the Okanagan College Board of Governors, lawyer and federal adjudicator with the Indian Residential School Independent Assessment Process, former member of the RCMP, and survivor of Indian residential schools.

She spent four years at residential school with five of her siblings. After four years, Morgan was sent into foster care for another four years.

“For eight years of my life I was away from my home, my family, my friends, my community, my language, my culture.”

While the fall is triggering for survivors, it is also an important time of year, where those impacted by residential schools share stories and talk about their suffering.

“It’s a healing process for my people, as well as transferring knowledge and creating relationships.”

She has spent a career listening to stories of survivors and sharing knowledge.

Morgan travelled the country as an adjudicator with the Residential School Independent Assessment Process, listening to “the most horrendous stories that you can imagine,” from survivors.

Then, based off a series of metrics, she would offer compensation for their suffering at the residential school.

While retired from her career with the RCMP and as a lawyer, Morgan still serves on boards for the Provincial Health Services Authority, and is not done her work to help survivors.

“I have to keep trying… there is so much work to do.”

She hopes that the Day of Truth and Reconciliation inspires the sharing of knowledge and creates understanding within society.

“I want people to see the person, not the stereotype. “

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaIndigenousTruth and Reconciliation

Previous story
‘Shocking’ erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona
Next story
Tŝilhqot’in title lands crux of two-day meeting with Indigenous leaders, premier, ministers

Just Posted

Jimmy Fitzmaurice, a 13-year-old Grade 8 Smithers Secondary School student steered a school bus to safety while another student pulled the emergency brake after the driver suffered a medical incident. (Deb Meissner photo)
Smithers teens hailed as heroes for stopping runaway school bus

Family confirmed that Sheri Onstein’s medevac plane was landing just before noon on Friday. (Submitted photo)
Terrace senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Rebecca Onstein with her mom at the Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace on Sept. 22. (Submitted photo)
‘No place will take her’: No help for Terrace senior in “life or limb” condition

Aerial shot of LNG Canada’s Cedar Valley Lodge, which accommodates oil and gas workers on the project site in Kitimat. the Indigenous Resource Network believes the cap would endanger Indigenous investments in oil and gas like this one and others the Haisla First Nation is involved with. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Indigenous group opposes Liberal government emissions cap policy