Snowfall warning issued for Bulkley Valley

Environment Canada expects snow to start tonight and accumulate 20-25 cm by Friday evening

Environment Canada (EC) has issued a snowfall warning for the Bulkley Valley.

Starting this evening through Friday the agency said 20-25 centimetres of snow are expected.

The precipitation is associated with a winter storm currently hitting the Okanagan, South Thompson, and Kootenays.

READ MORE: Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins.

“The highest snowfall amounts are expected to be over the Bulkley Valley, McGregor, Yellowhead and Williston regions,” the EC statement read.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”


