Snowfall warning in effect

A snowfall warning for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is in effect with high winds.

It is not as bad as was expected earlier in the week, but the snow is still coming — and bringing high wind gusts with it.

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected to fall in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Snow will develop Thursday morning and persist through the night.

A significant upper low pressure system off the B.C. coast will cause a moist easterly flow over the central interior today. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are expected before the snow eases by Friday morning.

Easterly winds gusting to 70 km/h may also cause some blowing snow particularly over higher terrain where the snow isn’t as wet.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Rupert the therapy bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak
Next story
B.C’s Indigenous tourism takes centre stage in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect

A snowfall warning for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is in effect with high winds.

Broadway Music students earn scholarships

Broadway Music Studio students collectively brought home five gold and a silver… Continue reading

Province opens public input on policing standards

The move flows from recommendations of the Missing Women Commission of Inquiry.

Icy conditions in the Skeena complicates eulachon fishing

Ice floating in Northern B.C.’s Skeena River can be hazardous for boats or damage nets

Poll on gun laws

Do you like the federal government’s proposed new gun restrictions?

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rupert the therapy bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak

Chilliwack’s famous therapy rabbit quarantined for his own safety, people not at risk

BCHL Today: Wenatchee goes Wild against Vernon Vipers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C’s Indigenous tourism takes centre stage in Chilliwack

One-day workshop will look at ways to imbue the industry with authenticity

B.C. landlords collect too much personal information, watchdog says

Report suggests low vacancy rates lead landlords to believe they can collect whatever info they want

Quebec daycare subsidies offer warning for B.C., study says

Over-55 women more likely to join paid workforce than young mothers

Heavy ice off Canada coast strands pod of dolphins, fixating small town

The small Newfoundland community, Heart’s Delight, is fixated on plight of trapped dolphins

Foreign election interference a reality, says Trudeau after Putin re-election

Trudeau said the heavy use of social media and interference by foreign actors are the new reality in elections.

Most Read