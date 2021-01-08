(Black Press file photo)

Snowboarder dies in Whistler after plunging off cliff

The Whistler man in his mid-20s succumbed to his injuries after transport, police say

A snowboarder has died after plunging 20 metres off a cliff at Whistler Blackcomb.

On Thursday (Jan. 7) at about 10:20 a.m., Whistler RCMP and paramedics responded to an injured snowboarder. The man, a Whistler resident in his mid 20s, succumbed to his injuries by the time he was transported to a nearby health clinic.

The B.C. Coroners Service and Whistler Blackcomb ski patrol determined the man fell from the top of the Peak Chairlift on Whistler Mountain.

RELATED: Snowboarder dies on Mount Washington

RELATED: Revelstoke resident Evan Donald dies in snowboarding incident

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends,and those who worked tirelessly to try and save this young man,” said Squamish RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks.

“As we have seen in the past few weeks, unfortunate incidents can happen to the most experienced adventurers. Please take that extra moment, that extra check of your surroundings and ensure you have all your safety equipment.”

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

 

RCMPWhistler






