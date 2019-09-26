Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

Fall only officially began on Monday, but Mother Nature is bypassing orange leaves and moving straight to snow in parts of B.C.’s Interior.

In a snowfall warning issued Thursday morning, Environment Canada forecasters said that a cool airmass has settled over the region with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected in northeastern B.C. by Friday morning, including Muncho Lake Park and Stone Mountain Park.

Meanwhile, the national weather agency said western sections could see a few centimetres of the white stuff.

The snow is expected to move southward by later Friday morning.

Meanwhile, wet snow is expected to cover portions of Highway 97 near the Rocky Mountains, as well as along the Pine Pass, starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

In the Okanagan, forecasters are calling for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to blanket the Okanagan Connector throughout Friday and early Saturday.

A number of mountain passes in the Kootenays will also see freezing temperatures, which could bring snow at higher elevations.

More seasonal weather is expected by next week.

In Alberta, winter storm warnings have been issued for southwestern regions, seeing as much as 15 to 30 centimetres of snow by Monday. In areas of higher elevation total snowfall could be more than 50 centimetres, Environment Canada said.

Forecasters are urging travellers to be cautious as highways, roads and walkways may become icy and slippery.

