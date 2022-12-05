Snow, rain, freezing rain expected on south B.C. coast; extreme cold in northwest

No relief expected this week from recent weather patternsacross the province

Environment Canada is warning of slippery conditions on British Columbia’s south coast early this week as temperatures hovering around zero bring a mix of snow and rain.

It says there’s a risk of patchy freezing drizzle and up to four centimetres of snowfall Tuesday in Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, eastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

The recent cold weather has primed the region for snow at lower elevations and a low pressure system is expected to spin up over Vancouver Island, bringing periods of light snow and possibly freezing drizzle.

The light snow should shift to light rain Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures are forecast to rise.

The Fraser Valley could get up to 10 centimetres of snow until the next Pacific system moves in Wednesday night, bringing rain to lower elevations.

Conditions are more extreme inland from the north coast, where a risk of frostbite and hypothermia is in effect for places like Kitimat and Terrace due to wind chill values near -20 C.

The unusually cold temperatures and strong winds are due to a high pressure system pushing arctic air toward the coast.

Winds are expected to ease late Monday morning.

