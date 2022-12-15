Snow Angels help seniors, and give to the community

Right Clayton Dame, Left Daniel Menhinick, help out the Snow Angels program in Terrace. (File photo)

Everybody knows about the snow angels that children make playing in the snow. But there is another type of Snow Angels, and here in the Bulkley Valley they can be spotted with a snow shovel clearing people’s paths and driveways.

The Snow Angels program matches volunteer snow-shovellers with seniors who need help clearing snow at their homes.

The service was initiated last winter as a pilot project for Smithers through the Better at Home (BAH) program (run by Smithers Community Services Association) that provides seniors with non-medical services so they can keep living independently at home.

Participants who benefited from the service were quick to praise their Snow Angels, some of whom often went the extra mile to assist participants after a heavy snow fall.

Last winter the volunteer Snow Angels expressed how rewarding it was for them and they have all returned to the program this winter.

In order to expand the program, BAH is in search of participants who need help clearing the access to their homes, and have a need for more volunteers with the enthusiasm and fitness to shovel snow.

Some people pay to go to a gym, others are happy to push snow for free to help neighbours who can no longer do it on their own.

It is good physical exercise and an excellent way to make your fitness benefit others.

If you are fit, enjoy snow and would be happy to give a neighbour a hand to clear their path, you are already a great candidate.

If you may be stranded at home after a snowfall because you can’t clear your path or driveway, you should join the program too.

Contact Snow Angels/Better at Home at 250 847 9515 ext: 2008, or email: BetterAtHome@scsa.ca to volunteer or register for help from a Snow Angel.



