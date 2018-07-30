Red sky at morning, sailor take warning. Mike Lutke captured this smoky sunrise on Aug. 1, looking east over Cloverdale Athletic Park. (Mike Lutke)

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Look overhead during the peak summer months of July and August and you’re likely to see clear blue sky with little precipitation, but many parts of the province are now experiencing some thick haze.

That’s due to the effects of local wildfires burning in British Columbia, along with large-scale smoke from distant wildfires impacting the province.

A smoky skies bulletin has now been issued by the Ministry of Environment for many regions of mainland B.C., including across the water on Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

Areas affected as of July 30 include:

  • Greater Victoria
  • Vancouver Island
  • Southern Gulf Islands
  • North and Central Coast
  • Sunshine Coast
  • Howe Sound
  • Kootenays
  • Cariboo
  • North and South Thompson
  • Shuswap
  • Fraser Canyon
  • Okanagan
  • Bulkely Valley and Lakes District
  • North Coast

These bulletins address the rapidly changing nature of wildfire smoke and are issued when the province is impacted — or has a reasonable potential to be impacted — by wildfire smoke within the next 24-48 hours.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Stop or reduce activity levels if breathing becomes difficult and stay cool by drinking plenty of fluids.

READ MORE: Campfire bands issued around B.C.

If you are unsure whether you need medical care, call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1, and if you’re having a medical emergency of experiencing difficulty breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or a severe cough, contact your health care provider, walk-in clinic, or emergency department. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops
Next story
16-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Just Posted

ICBC rejects Telkwa’s plea for fairness

Telkwa’s mayor said the Village will continue to advocate for adjusting the territory boundaries.

Public transportation, public well-being

Roy talks to the new Smithers & District Transit manager about how our transit has grown.

Jonathan Dieleman sets Canadian swim record

Quick’s Dieleman set a new Canadian record in the 100 breaststroke by over 12 seconds.

Michelle Christine brings cross-country comedy tour to Smithers

Ajax, Ontario native travelled across the country by motorcycle while making a documentary.

Crime reading time at library

Fiction crime writer JG Toews will be reading at Smithers Public Library Aug. 2.

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

Sharks you need to know about in the Georgia Strait

The salmon shark, the spiny dogfish, and even the Great White!

Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

What does Mueller have? Manafort trial offers glimpse

The trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman will open this week with tales of lavish spending on properties and clothing.

Most Read