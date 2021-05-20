Smithers weekly police blotter, May 6 to 12

(File photo)

(File photo)

Total Files: 142

Impaired Drivers Stopped: 1

Mental Health Calls: 9

Crimes Against Person Files: 14

Property Crime Files: 15

Other Criminal Code Files: 7

FILES OF NOTE

May 6, 2021 Smithers RCMP received a fraud complaint. The victim had received a phone call from a male claiming to be a lawyer, in Vancouver, for the victim’s son. The alleged lawyer claimed that the son was in a vehicle collision while impaired and needed $5,000 to receive bail. A second male, pretending to be the son, got on the phone crying and pleading for the victim to send the money. The victim ultimately deposited a total of $10,000 into a bank account to the “lawyer.” The victim’s son was never in an impaired driving crash as claimed by the fraudsters. This is another example of how fraudsters can use high-pressure tactics to lure innocent people to give up their money.

May 10, 2021 Smithers RCMP received another fraud complaint. This time the victim’s credit card had been compromised and was charged just under $200 from a Mwaki Antiques out of Kenya. Luckily the victim found the charge and contacted their credit card company before more charges could occur. Even when you protect your PIN, fraudsters sometimes find ways to compromise credit cards. Police recommend you follow your credit card company’s security protocols to best protect yourself against credit card fraud.

May 10, 2021 Smithers RCMP received a report of an attempted Break and Enter at a local business on Main Street in Smithers. It appears the culprit(s) attempted to pry open the front glass door but did not gain entry to the building.

May 11, 2021 Smithers RCMP received a complaint of a Break, Enter and Theft from another local business located on Henry Road Smithers. It appears the culprit(s) were able to pry open the front door to the business to gain entry. The culprit(s) pried open the till and made off with the cash float money.

May 5, 2021 Another theft of a bicycle was reported to the Smithers RCMP. This time the culprit was not as lucky and was identified by police from security video the homeowner had of their property. The bicycle was later recovered by police attending a separate call for service. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding any crime(s) can contact their local RCMP or Crimestoppers through the website, on the Bulkley Valley Facebook page, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

