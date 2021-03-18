Stock photo

Smithers weekly police blotter: March 8 – 14

RCMP open 80 new files with only one impaired driver stopped

SUMMARY

Total Files: 80

Impaired drivers: 1

Mental health calls: 5

Crimes against persons: 4

Property crimes: 3

Other Criminal Code: 12

FILES OF NOTE

2021-03-08 6:40 a.m. Smithers RCMP responded to a call of a possible overdose. Upon arrival a 50-year-old male was found deceased from an apparent drug overdose. No foul play was suspected and the case was taken over by the BC Coroner’s Service.

2021-03-09 7:50 p.m. Police received a complaint of a fire at the train station on Railway Ave. A fire had started/been lit in a garbage can at the rear of the building. The fire encroached onto the train station and caused damage to a metal sign and a wooden arch. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this fire to contact the RCMP or Crimestoppers through the website, on the Bulkley Valley Facebook page, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

2021-03-09 12:10 p.m. A vehicle was stopped on Hwy 16 after the driver was observed to not be wearing a seatbelt. A mandatory Approved Screening Device demand was issued to the driver to determine if the driver had been consuming alcohol. The driver provided a breath sample which resulted in the driver being served a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

2021-03-10 4:40 p.m. A male reported to police he had been assaulted by his male friend who had departed in a vehicle. Police stopped the male and determined the male’s ability to drive was affected by drugs. The male was issued a licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded.

2021-03-11 8:16 p.m. Police dispatch received a call and could hear yelling at the other end of the line. Police attended the disturbance to discover an argument had occurred with regard to what to watch on TV. Police mediated the dispute and no further calls were received.

2021-03-14 4:55 p.m. Police received a complaint of someone yelling in the wooded area near Alfred Avenue and Alberta Street. Police attended and made patrols but were unable to determine who the yelling had come from.

