Smithers weekly police blotter: March 18 – 24

SUMMARY

Total Files: 97

Impaired drivers: 1

Mental health calls: 11

Crimes against persons: 6

Property crimes: 9

FILES OF NOTE

2021-03-22 At approximately 11 a.m. in the morning of March 22 the Smithers RCMP responded to a call of a person in medical distress at the corner of Main Street and Broadway Ave. Police located an unconscious male on the ground who had very shallow breathing and was unresponsive. Police learned from bystanders that the male may have overdosed. Police quickly administered Naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose, to the male. Within a minute or so of the Naloxone being administered the male became more conscious. BC Ambulance Service arrived and transported the male to hospital for further care.

2021-03-22 On March 22, 48-year-old Morgan Redblack was stopped while operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from driving under the Motor Vehicle Act. Mr. Redblack was subsequently released on an Appearance Notice to attend court. The following day, March 23, Mr. Redblack was again stopped by police while operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from driving. This time Mr. Redblack was held in custody pending a bail hearing. He was subsequently released from custody with a court date and is bound by the condition of his release to not occupy the driver’s seat of any motor vehicle.

2012-03-19 On March 19 Smithers RCMP received a complaint of a Break, Enter and Theft from the Whiskeyjack Lounge at the Hudson Bay Mountain ski resort. The culprit(s) stole cash from the till drawer and nothing else appeared to be taken. Smithers RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact their local RCMP or Crime Stoppers through the website, on the Bulkley Valley Facebook page, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.