Smithers weekly police blotter: March 14 – 20

SUMMARY

Total Files: 92

Impaired drivers: 2

Mental health calls: 11

Crimes against persons: 5

Property crimes: 3

FILES OF NOTE

2021-03-11/12 On March 10 and March 11, 2021, Smithers RCMP apprehended the same driver who was under the influence of drugs while operating a motor vehicle.

The driver was issued an 24 hours driving prohibition each time. As a result of the two driving prohibitions, the Motor Vehicle Branch prohibited the driver from driving a motor vehicle for six months.

2021-03-15 RCMP received a call of a skier who was stuck somewhere in the out of bounds skiing area on Hudson Bay Mountain. Search and Rescue was activated and were able to locate the individual and safely get them home.

2021-03-17 RCMP received a complaint of extortion. The complainant had met someone online and, after a short time, gave that person a video of theirself of a sexual nature.

The complainant was then threatened that the video would be released to people the complainant knew unless they paid money to have the video deleted.

Police would like to remind everyone that the online world can be full of predators of all natures and to use caution when dealing with people they have just met online.

2021-03-11 to 17 During the week of March 11 to March 17 Pacific Region Traffic Services stopped four motorists for excessive speed in the Smithers area with the highest speed being 66km/hr over the posted speed limit of 100km/hr. All driver’s were issued with violation tickets and had their vehicles impounded.