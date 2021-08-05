Smithers RCMP opened 126 new files between July 22 and 28 including 10 crimes against persons. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Smithers RCMP opened 126 new files between July 22 and 28 including 10 crimes against persons. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Smithers weekly police blotter: July 22 – 28

Smithers RCMP opened 126 files including 10 crimes against persons

Total Files: 126

Impaired drivers stopped: 2

Mental health calls: 7

Crimes against persons: 10

Property crimes: 7

Other criminal code: 7

FILES OF NOTE

On 2021-07-24 Smithers RCMP received another complaint of a rural mailbox being broken into. The Canada Post mailbox located at Raceway Rd and Highway 16 was targeted. The culprit(s) again used a cutting torch to cut locks to gain entry into the mailboxes. Police continue to investigate these mailbox incidents.

On 2021-07-28 at approximately 9:00pm Smithers RCMP conducted a vehicle stop on King Street near Alfred Avenue. The driver had an odour of liquor on their breath and was subsequently read an Approved Screening Device (ASD) Demand. The driver provided a sample of their breath into the ASD which resulted in a reading of “FAIL”. A FAIL reading indicates that a driver’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is 100mg% (100 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood) or higher. The statutory BAC limit in Canada is 80mg%. The driver provided a second sample of their breath which also resulted in a FAIL reading. The driver was then issued with an Immediate Roadside Prohibition from driving for 90 days and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

2021-07-28 at approximately 10:30pm Smithers BC Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Broadway Avenue to check the driver’s sobriety. The driver showed signs of alcohol consumption and was read the ASD Demand. The driver subsequently provided a sample of his breath into the ASD which resulted in a “FAIL” reading. The driver was issued with an Immediate Roadside Prohibition from driving for 90 days and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Smithers RCMP consistently receive complaints of harassment and or threats via social media or by text messaging. Police encourage anyone who experiences this to tell the culprit(s) that they want no further communication from the culprit(s) and to immediately block the culprit(s) from their social media platform and/or block the culprit(s) phone number. This is almost always the first step that a police officer will suggest to anyone facing this type of incident. Taking this step does not preclude individuals from making a complaint to police for further investigation.

