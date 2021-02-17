Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 5 – 12

SUMMARY

Total Files: 80

Impaired drivers: 2

Mental health calls: 10

Crimes against persons: 16

Property crimes: 18

Other Criminal Code: 8

FILES OF NOTE

2021-02-05 While conducting routine patrols at 8 p.m., a Smithers RCMP officer observed a blue pickup truck with snow covering the back licence plate. The officer pulled the vehicle over to ensure the driver was properly licenced and insured. In dealing with the driver the officer suspected he may be under the influence of alcohol. The driver provided a breath sample which was over the provincial limit. The driver was issued with a Three-Day Immediate Road Side Prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

2021-02-06 A Smithers RCMP officer observed some strange driving behavior when a car conducted an improper turn near the corner of Broadway Ave/Queen St and ultimately drove into a snowbank. The police officer observed the driver try to back the car out of the snow bank, then proceed to drive into the parking lot of the Liquor Warehouse. The police officer was concerned about the sobriety of the driver so a vehicle stop was conducted. The driver of the car provided a road side breath sample which resulted in a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibtion and the vehicle was impounded.

2021-02-11 Smithers RCMP received a report of a pet-scam on Kijiji. The caller had sent money to the ad poster to hold the pet until delivery or pickup could be arranged. Once the monies had been received by the ad poster, there was no further contact. There are many resources available to make yourself aware of the potential for fraud; be cautious and report any scams to Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501).

