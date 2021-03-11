Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 26 – March 3

SUMMARY

Total Files: 115

Impaired drivers: 5

Mental health calls:13

Crimes against persons: 8

Property crimes: 14

Other Criminal Code: 10

FILES OF NOTE

2021-02-27 Smithers RCMP received a report of a theft of two backpacks containing ski gear, total value of theft estimated at $1,800 worth of equipment. The packs were taken from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Smithers Senior Secondary School. Anyone who may have information is encouraged to make a report to the Smithers RCMP or report anonymously to Crimestoppers 1-888-222-TIPS (8477).

2021-02-27 Smithers RCMP received a call of a disturbance and assault occuring at the McDonalds. Police attended and arrested the individual for the assault and found that he was intoxicated. During a search subsequent to arrest the male was found to be in possession of illicit drugs, believed to be methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Police seized the drugs incidental to the male’s arrest.

2021-02-28 Smithers RCMP was conducting midday patrols and observed a vehicle driving on the roadway with no licence plates. Police stopped the vehicle and checks on the driver indicated that not only did he not have a drivers licence, he was also on court imposed driving prohibition conditions stating he was not to be found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle Canada-wide. In addition to having his unlicenced, uninsured vehicle impounded, the male was issued violation tickets and held by police for court.

2021-02-28 In the later hours of the evening Smithers RCMP received a report from a concerned citizen of suspicious vehicles parked near the Smithers Skate Park. When police arrived, the vehicles were gone. One of the trucks was located later in the evening by patrols and located two males in the truck. Both the driver and passenger are known to police for drug-related behaviors. Drugs and a large quantity of money were located in the truck. The driver was unlicenced and charged under the Motor Vehicle Act. The passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Houston, plus he was in violation of court ordered conditions. He was transported to cells and held for court.

2021-03-01 Smithers RCMP received a report of a violent elder abuse situation in a family home that included the uttering of threats to use a firearm. Police attended and located the victim who had visible injuries. The suspect was arrested and brought back to police cells for further investigation.

In the past week there were three impaired drivers stopped who were already prohibited from driving under the Motor Vehicle Act. All three had their vehicles impounded, were issued further sanctions under the Motor Vehicle Act, and they were all issued fines relating to additional offences. One of the three was issued an unlicenced driver vehicle impoundment, a 90-day driving prohibition, served with a 6-month driving prohibition ordered by the duperintendent of motor vehicles, was issued with an inspection notice on his vehicle and was served with nine violation tickets.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter