Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 12 – 19

SUMMARY

Total Files: 83

Impaired drivers: 5

Mental health calls: 12

Crimes against persons: 8

Property crimes: 15

Other Criminal Code: 13

FILES OF NOTE

2021-02-12 Smithers RCMP received reports from two seperate businesses being broken into overnight. One was Wash the Works, the other was Tandoori Bistro. Both businesses sustained property damage as well as resulting profit loss. If anyone witnessed anything of note in either area in the early morning hours, please contact the Smithers RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2021-02-12 Police were made aware of an out of province vehicle leaving the Twin Liquor Store. The vehicle was stopped and the driver spoken to with the intention of communicating COVID regulations. Through the involvement with the driver, police became suspicious the male had been drinking and therefore the breath demand was made for a roadside sample. Despite the driver being adamant he had not had any alcoholic beverages in a week, multiple breath samples with FAIL results were obtained. The driver had his drivers licence revoked, was issued with a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. Of note: despite being licenced in Alberta, the driver is now prohibited from operating any motor vehicle, Canada-wide, for that 90-day period.

2021-02-13 Smithers RCMP officers were conducting patrols in high crime areas. Officers observed a vehicle containing two local men at the end of Railway Ave near the Dahlie overpass. An investigation resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs (believed to be heroin or fentanyl), cash, and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information on drug trafficking is encouraged to visit the Bulkley Valley Crimestoppers Facebook page. Witness information or a drug tip can be made directly from your cell phone while still ensuring the same level of privacy and anonymity promised by calling the tip line.

2021-02-14 (Valentine’s Day) two drivers were stopped for impaired driving. The first driver was observed stunting by spinning the back wheels and drifting a pickup truck around a corner. This resulted in a check of the driver who provided breath samples with FAIL results. The second impaired driver was seen traveling at 32 km over the posted limit and when stopped the officer observed the driver to display signs of impairment. Multiple breath samples were obtained with FAIL”results. Both of these drivers had their licences revoked, were issued 90-day driving prohibitions and had their respective vehicles impounded for 30 days.

2021-02-19 Police received a call from a witness who was observing a violent altercation between and male and a female in front of the Florence Motel on Highway 16. Police attended and spoke with witnesses and the victim. The male suspect was located on foot a short distance away and was arrested for assault. At the time of the arrest the male was also found to be in possession of a set of brass knuckles. As these are a prohibited weapon the male is now facing charges of assault as well as possession of a prohibited weapon.

