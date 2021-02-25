RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 12 – 19

Smithers RCMP open 83 new files including 15 property crime cases

SUMMARY

Total Files: 83

Impaired drivers: 5

Mental health calls: 12

Crimes against persons: 8

Property crimes: 15

Other Criminal Code: 13

FILES OF NOTE

2021-02-12 Smithers RCMP received reports from two seperate businesses being broken into overnight. One was Wash the Works, the other was Tandoori Bistro. Both businesses sustained property damage as well as resulting profit loss. If anyone witnessed anything of note in either area in the early morning hours, please contact the Smithers RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2021-02-12 Police were made aware of an out of province vehicle leaving the Twin Liquor Store. The vehicle was stopped and the driver spoken to with the intention of communicating COVID regulations. Through the involvement with the driver, police became suspicious the male had been drinking and therefore the breath demand was made for a roadside sample. Despite the driver being adamant he had not had any alcoholic beverages in a week, multiple breath samples with FAIL results were obtained. The driver had his drivers licence revoked, was issued with a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. Of note: despite being licenced in Alberta, the driver is now prohibited from operating any motor vehicle, Canada-wide, for that 90-day period.

2021-02-13 Smithers RCMP officers were conducting patrols in high crime areas. Officers observed a vehicle containing two local men at the end of Railway Ave near the Dahlie overpass. An investigation resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs (believed to be heroin or fentanyl), cash, and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information on drug trafficking is encouraged to visit the Bulkley Valley Crimestoppers Facebook page. Witness information or a drug tip can be made directly from your cell phone while still ensuring the same level of privacy and anonymity promised by calling the tip line.

2021-02-14 (Valentine’s Day) two drivers were stopped for impaired driving. The first driver was observed stunting by spinning the back wheels and drifting a pickup truck around a corner. This resulted in a check of the driver who provided breath samples with FAIL results. The second impaired driver was seen traveling at 32 km over the posted limit and when stopped the officer observed the driver to display signs of impairment. Multiple breath samples were obtained with FAIL”results. Both of these drivers had their licences revoked, were issued 90-day driving prohibitions and had their respective vehicles impounded for 30 days.

2021-02-19 Police received a call from a witness who was observing a violent altercation between and male and a female in front of the Florence Motel on Highway 16. Police attended and spoke with witnesses and the victim. The male suspect was located on foot a short distance away and was arrested for assault. At the time of the arrest the male was also found to be in possession of a set of brass knuckles. As these are a prohibited weapon the male is now facing charges of assault as well as possession of a prohibited weapon.

MORE NEWS: 15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park
Next story
Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti ‘unacceptable’ says Victoria mayor, police

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 12 – 19

Smithers RCMP open 83 new files including 15 property crime cases

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

(Black Press file photo)
Charges laid against two suspects in pre-Christmas home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18, 2020

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Junction of Highways 16 and 37 Sunday morning. (Drive BC traffic cam image)
Drive BC reports hazardous road conditions throughout northwest

Advisories include road closure of Hwy 37 for high avalanche risk near Bob Quinn

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

“Support your city” reads a piece of graffiti outside the Ministry of Finance office. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti ‘unacceptable’ says Victoria mayor, police

Downtown businesses, bylaw office and Ministry of Finance vandalized Wednesday morning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

A new study says the switch could also save up to $230 million in provincial health-care costs

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Most Read