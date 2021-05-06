Smithers Weekly Police Blotter April 22 – 28

Total Files: 117

Mental Health Calls: 15

Crimes Against Person Files: 6

Property Crime Files: 7

Other Criminal Code Files: 1

FILES OF NOTE

Smithers RCMP were busy this week, with more then ten percent of calls for service being Mental Health-related complaints.

2021-04-26 Smithers RCMP received a complaint of a Break, Enter and Theft that occurred on Queen Street. The culprit(s) gained entry into the business premises through a window. Anyone with information regarding this or any other crimes can contact their local RCMP or Crimestoppers through the website, on the Bulkley Valley Facebook page, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

2021-04-28 Smithers RCMP received a complaint of a stolen bicycle from Main Street. The complainant later observed the bicycle being operated by an unknown male and the bicycle was recovered at that time. RCMP would like to take this opportunity, with the onset of nicer weather and more people utilizing bicycles, to remind the public to always secure their bicycles when not being used.

2021-04-22 at 8:36 a.m. Smithers RCMP received a request for police assistance in removing an intoxicated person from a check point area. The intoxicated individual wanted to drink and get high with the complainant, who declined. This caused the intoxicated person to become angry and throw a liquor bottle and disturb children who were in the process of picking up garbage in celebration of Earth Day. Police attended and arrested the male for causing a disturbance while intoxicated in public. Police transported the male to the detachment cell block where he was lodged to be released when safe, and repetition was no longer a concern.



