Smithers Weekly Police Blotter April 1 – 14

The following covers a two week period because the detachment was unable to provide a summary last week.

Total Files: 206

Impaired Drivers Stopped: 4

Mental Health Calls: 11

Crimes Against Person Files: 16

Property Crime Files: 18

Other Criminal Code Files: 9

FILES OF NOTE

2021-04-08 RCMP responded to a suspicious fire at the Woodmere Nursery where the Telkwa Fire Department was already on scene. The fire engulfed a large quantity of Styrofoam trays and a large burn pile. The smoke from the burning Styrofoam prompted an air quality alert for the area. Due to the nature of the fire and dangerous fumes police were not able to access the scene immediately. The fire is still under investigation.

2021-04-08 RCMP received a complaint of a Break, Enter and Theft from the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue in Smithers. The culprit(s) stole a number of equipment and electronic items of value, both in cost and practical use for search and rescue calls. Police continue to investigate this matter.

2021-04-13 Smithers RCMP responded to a Break, Enter and Theft at the Telkwa Community Hall where some gym related items were stolen by the culprit(s).

2021-04-11 At 2:11 a.m. the Smithers RCMP responded to an alarm at the Liquor Warehouse on Queen Street. Two glass doors were broken by the culprit(s) to gain entry. Police cleared the building and no one was located at the scene. It did not appear that anything had been stolen.

2021-04-12 Smithers RCMP received a complaint of a Break, Enter and Theft at the PRT Summit Nursery in Telkwa. The culprit(s) gained entry into a shed and then into the main office. Several rooms were rummaged through and a stereo and drill were stolen.

From 2021-04-01 to 2021-04-14 Smithers RCMP stopped four impaired drivers who received 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions as well as having their vehicles impounded for 30 days.

Smithers RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding these crimes to contact their local RCMP or Crimestoppers through the website, on the Bulkley Valley Facebook page, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS



