Smithers vaccination program to begin next week

Northern Health will begin its COVID-19 vaccination program next week according to Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill.
In her report to council at its Jan. 12 regular meeting Atrill said Smithers will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech product.
The Bulkley Valley District Hospital does have a freezer that can store the vaccine at the exceptionally low temperature required (-70C).
First in line for the shots are residents and staff of Smithers long-term care facilities.
Eryn Collins, a spokesperson for the health authority, could not confirm the dates nor any details of the planned rollout, but said they are hoping to have more information tomorrow and will issue a press release soon.
More to come.
editor@interior-news.com
