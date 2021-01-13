Smithers vaccination program to begin next week

Smithers mayor reports to council BVDH will be getting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Northern Health will begin its COVID-19 vaccination program next week according to Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill.

In her report to council at its Jan. 12 regular meeting Atrill said Smithers will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech product.

The Bulkley Valley District Hospital does have a freezer that can store the vaccine at the exceptionally low temperature required (-70C).

First in line for the shots are residents and staff of Smithers long-term care facilities.

Eryn Collins, a spokesperson for the health authority, could not confirm the dates nor any details of the planned rollout, but said they are hoping to have more information tomorrow and will issue a press release soon.

More to come.

