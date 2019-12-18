Smithers United holding Dec. 22 service at Creation Station

Dec. 22’s sunday service will be held at 3866 Railway Avenue for 10 a.m.

A photo from the official Sept. 15 ceremony performed by a pastor within the United Church’s Affirming Ministries program. The program takes already inclusive churches through a journey designed with the purpose of understanding exactly what it means to be a welcoming denomination within the context of the unique challenges faced by 2SLGBTQ+ folk. Smithers United Church is the only church north of Prince George that has joined the program. (Contributed photo)

Smithers United Church (SUC) is making a temporary change of scenery.

A notice was posted on the church’s front door this week letting people know the building is undergoing an asbestos inspection and asking them not to enter the building.

READ MORE: Smithers United becomes first affirming ministry north of Prince George

Regular sunday service will be held at the Creation Station at 3866 Railway Avenue for 10 a.m.

Recently the church made headlines for becoming the first northern participant (north of Prince George) of the denomination’s “Affirming Ministries” program.


