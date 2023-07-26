Northern Health celebrated the expansion of services at its “unattached” patient clinic July 20 with a ribbon-cutting at the Third Avenue location of the Smithers Primary Care Clinic. (Tom Best/Smithers Interior News)

Northern Health celebrated the expansion of services at its “unattached” patient clinic July 20 with a ribbon-cutting at the Third Avenue location of the Smithers Primary Care Clinic. (Tom Best/Smithers Interior News)

Smithers unattached patient clinic expands services

The clinic has attached 320 patients with nurse practitioners since opening in March

Northern Health celebrated the expansion of services at its “unattached” patient clinic July 20 with a ribbon-cutting at the Third Avenue location of the Smithers Primary Care Clinic (PCC).

Since adding the capacity to take appointments for patients without a family physician, the clinic has attached 320 patients to a nurse practitioner (NP) primary care provider and provided more than 600 patient visits according to a Northern Health press release.

“We are listening to people in B.C., and that is why we are creating clinics with nurse practitioners and family physicians to meet the daily health-care needs of a rapidly growing and aging population,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine.

Cullen thanked the Association of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC, Northern Health, the Pacific Northwest Division of Family Practice, local Smithers and Houston medical staff and other community partners for collaboratively creating solutions for the primary care shortage.

The PCC is a part of the larger Bulkley Valley Witset Primary Care Network (PCN), which continues to grow and evolve.

“Over the next three years, people living in Smithers who have been without a primary care provider will find that they have regular, reliable access to primary care providers and thousands of patients can expect to be attached by Primary Care Providers within the PCN,” the press release stated.

Northern Health anticipates the Primary Care Network will eventually include a chronic disease management registered nurse, physiotherapists/occupational therapists/kinesiologists, a psychologist, dietitians, Indigenous navigators and a pharmacist who will provide a wide range of primary care patient supports.

Residents of Smithers who currently do not have a primary care provider should register on the Pacific NorthWest Division FETCH BC website.

To book an appointment with the unattached patient clinic, those without a current primary care provider are asked to please call in the morning of the clinic days at 250-877-7900.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Taliban orders beauty salons in Afghanistan to close
Next story
Cooler weather sees B.C. wildfire numbers dip, but drought still poses concern

Just Posted

Video image of seals being fed dockside at Cow Bay Marina on Aug. 12, 2020. (Provided image)
Prince Rupert fishing charter owner fined $10K for feeding seals

Northern Health celebrated the expansion of services at its “unattached” patient clinic July 20 with a ribbon-cutting at the Third Avenue location of the Smithers Primary Care Clinic. (Tom Best/Smithers Interior News)
Smithers unattached patient clinic expands services

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers march to a rally as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at port in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Thousands of workers at British Columbia’s ports will take off the day shift today to learn the details of an agreement struck between their union and employers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port workers get eyes on contract offer from maritime employers

A map from the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine shows the areas of Cedervale and Woodcock, where an Evacuation Alert was cancelled on July 24. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)
Evacuation Alert cancelled for Cedervale and Woodcock, as wildfire poses no threat