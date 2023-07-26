Smithers unattached patient clinic expands services

The clinic has attached 320 patients with nurse practitioners since opening in March

Northern Health celebrated the expansion of services at its “unattached” patient clinic July 20 with a ribbon-cutting at the Third Avenue location of the Smithers Primary Care Clinic (PCC).

Since adding the capacity to take appointments for patients without a family physician, the clinic has attached 320 patients to a nurse practitioner (NP) primary care provider and provided more than 600 patient visits according to a Northern Health press release.

“We are listening to people in B.C., and that is why we are creating clinics with nurse practitioners and family physicians to meet the daily health-care needs of a rapidly growing and aging population,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine.

Cullen thanked the Association of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC, Northern Health, the Pacific Northwest Division of Family Practice, local Smithers and Houston medical staff and other community partners for collaboratively creating solutions for the primary care shortage.

The PCC is a part of the larger Bulkley Valley Witset Primary Care Network (PCN), which continues to grow and evolve.

“Over the next three years, people living in Smithers who have been without a primary care provider will find that they have regular, reliable access to primary care providers and thousands of patients can expect to be attached by Primary Care Providers within the PCN,” the press release stated.

Northern Health anticipates the Primary Care Network will eventually include a chronic disease management registered nurse, physiotherapists/occupational therapists/kinesiologists, a psychologist, dietitians, Indigenous navigators and a pharmacist who will provide a wide range of primary care patient supports.

Residents of Smithers who currently do not have a primary care provider should register on the Pacific NorthWest Division FETCH BC website.

To book an appointment with the unattached patient clinic, those without a current primary care provider are asked to please call in the morning of the clinic days at 250-877-7900.