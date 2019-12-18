Smithers Town Council. At their Nov. 26 meeting the Town voted 4-2 in support of adopting a new policy on council remuneration. The new policy increases remuneration amounts to just over a 12 per cent increase for all positions on council: $3,735, $2,076 and $1862 respectively for mayor, deputy mayor and councillor. Councillors John Buikema and Lorne Benson voted against the motion. (File photo)

Smithers Town Council votes itself a pay raise

The increase amounts to just over a 12 per cent increase for mayor and councillor positions

Council is getting a pay raise — well, sort of.

At their Nov. 26 meeting the Town voted 4-2 in support of adopting a new policy on council remuneration.

Councillors John Buikema and Lorne Benson voted against the motion.

The new policy increases remuneration amounts by just over 12 per cent for all positions on council: $3,735, $2,076 and $1,862 respectively for mayor, deputy mayor and councillor.

This brings total remuneration to $32,276.00 (mayor) $17,932.00 (deputy mayor) and $16,133.00 (councillor).

The policy takes effect Jan. 1.

READ MORE: Paving budget and choices by Smithers council

In their discussion of the policy council unanimously acknowledged the awkwardness of what amounts to deliberating on how much they make in their positions.

“It’s hard to think of giving yourself a raise, especially with

somebody else’s money,” said Coun. Frank Wray, noting that the Town was in the awkward position of being forced to vote on remuneration policies that will directly affect them.

He added that traditionally council would vote on policies that would affect subsequent councils but not the ones who made the initial decision.

“This should have been done before the [municipal] election so that we didn’t have this discomfort,” said Wray.

Buikema echoed Wray’s statements.

“I was most comfortable with [the smallest increase option] just because I do have difficulty giving myself a raise,” he said.

But Buikema also acknowledged the amount of work which goes into certain municipal positions, particularly the role of mayor.

“I did reflect on how many hours the mayor seems to put into their position.”

While the new policy does technically pay councillors and the mayor more, it was done with recent changes to tax legislation in mind.

Acting mayor Gladys Atrill explained the reason it was important to address the issue is because of changes to how council is paid.

“There used to be a one-third portion of the stipend that was not taxed,” explained Atrill, who added the changes effectively meant council members are taking a pay cut.

“It’s all taxed now so without a change it actually means that councillors will earn less this year.”

READ MORE: Smithers hires new CAO

Despite awkwardness surrounding the policy, council also noted a large element of remuneration policy is centred around trying to encourage a diverse range of individuals from different socioeconomic backgrounds to become involved in municipal politics.

“When I think of it holistically I think about [trying to] encourage a diverse range of people at the council table,” said Coun. Casda Thomas.

“Knowing that there’s a byelection coming up… I think we shouldn’t go backwards.”

Atrill agreed.

“Part of this corrects I think what was a mistake by the previous council … of not dealing with it.

“Councillor Thomas I think rather elegantly phrased what’s coming and we heard it actually from the citizen’s committee at the beginning of the term last council that this has to be addressed and it speaks to who might be willing to run in the future.”


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Just Posted

Telkwa water lines are ‘ticking time bombs’: mayor

Telkwa council plans to step up emergency preparedness in case another water line breaks

Smithers slides its way into second round of voting for best B.C. sled town

Last year Tumbler Ridge won the competition beating out Flin Flon by less than 300 votes

Police seek victims of alleged Prince George pedophile

Kevin James Belcourt has been charged with several sex crimes involving a girl under 16

Telkwa lifts boil water advisory

The Village of Telkwa has just announced that as of 3:00 p.m.… Continue reading

Chevron’s move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

VIDEO: Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1

Vancouver drops third straight NHL game

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Bus carrying Victoria students crashed after it moved for another vehicle: police

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash in Bamfield

Most Read