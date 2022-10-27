Smithers town council to be sworn in on Nov. 1

Two incumbents and four new faces around the table, led by incumbent mayor elect Atrill

The newly elected Smithers town council will be officially sworn in on Tuesday evening.

Incumbent Gladys Atrill has retained the mayor’s office and both of the incumbent councillors, Frank Wray and John Buikema retained their seats. There will also be four new faces at the table when the new council meets. Calvin Elliott, Laura Leonard (Stanton), Genevieve Paterson and Sam Raven will be sworn in for the first time.

After the election on Oct. 15, Atrill told The Interior News that she’s excited about working with the new council.

“So, we’ve got a lot of new insight on council,” she said. “We’re going to spend some time getting to know each other, there will be a council orientation, some education close to the beginning of the term, to help people get up to speed. We’ve got Finance Committee coming up, so, it’s going to be a bit of a trial by fire. People are going to be right in there learning about the details of how the organization works.”

The inaugural meeting will be held on Nov.1 at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers and is open to the public.

-with files from Thom Barker

