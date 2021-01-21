Smithers town council briefs, Jan. 12, 2021

SITUATION TABLE

Council has agreed to apply as the lead agency for a funding grant from the province’s Office of Crime Reduction and Gang Outreach, to implement a situation table for the Town of Smithers.

A situation table is a forum for front line practitioners from the health, education, social services, RCMP and public sectors to leverage community assets and relationships to rapidly connect clients living with acutely elevated risk to a holistic group of protective services in order to prevent a crisis and help clients to better manage and reduce the risk factors in their lives.

One of the goals is for the combined agencies to proactively identify and mitigate risks that are associated with criminal offending, victimization and personal crises.

The funding required would be approximately $65,000 for initial training, evaluation of the program at six months, equipment and operations.

GYMNASTICS EXPANSION

Lara Collingwood gave a presentation regarding the Bulkley Valley Gymnastics Assocication’s building expansion project and requesting a resolution of support from Council.

Collingwood fielded questions about the report including about other future uses for the building.

“It is our hope with the expansion, we could look to the future as being a community centre of sorts,” Collingwood stated. “Some of those uses including seniors fitness classes, cross training facilities for other sports, social events like birthday parties, and the possible use of space for courses and daycare facilities.”

The association had originally requested council’s support in December so they could continue with their grant application process, as the town is the owner of the property. The lease they currently hold with the town goes until 2035.

Council voted unanimously to provide a resolution of support.