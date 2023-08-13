Smithers Town Hall. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

Smithers Town Hall. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

Smithers to start design phase of upgrades needed for waster water treatment facility

If upgrades are not made the Town could face fines of up to $6 million.

With fines looming and grants being denied, Smithers council has decided to open its own purse strings to start the necessary upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

At the Aug 8 regular meeting of council, council directed staff to proceed with the detailed design phase of the wastewater treatment plant upgrade project, at the cost to the town of an additional $400,000 to come from the Northern Capital and Planning Grant Reserve Fund.

In April 2020, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the Town of Smithers a written warning for exceeding the authorized concentration of suspended solids in the effluent (25mg/L) and carbonaceous biochemical oxygen demand concentrations (CBOD) of deleterious substances, also exceeding the 25mg/L allowable limit. In 2017 the average CBOD concentration for the Smithers WTP was 47.7mg/L.

If upgrades are not made the Town could face fines of up to $6 million.

The town was denied a federal and provincial grant in 2021 and a more recent grant application has been delayed. According to finance director William Wallace, the now expected one-year delay in the grant approval process increases the budget by 5 per cent, or $400,000.

The total estimated cost for the entire project is over $8 million, something that Mayor Gladys Atrill previously has said Smithers does not have the tax base for.

“It is super frustrating the amount of time it takes,” said Atrill. “From my perspective, it is ridiculous, other orders of government have pockets of money set aside for certain types of work, in fairness to all of us, you need to work through that. And give people answers in reasonable amounts of time so that the work can continue because meanwhile, we tie things up, we tie up staff doing the grant applications, then we wait.”

Smithers council also made a motion to send letters to the appropriate ministers, including Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bacharch urging them for answers to the grant application.

“We have to hurry, but so do the people working in the grants,” said Councillor Frank Wray. “We need to push our senior levels of governments for answers because when we don’t have an answer it ends up costing more money. Instead of being a year behind, now we are two years behind.”

READ MORE: Feds deny Smithers Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade grant

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous journalist association renamed for inclusivity
Next story
Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to threaten Lac Le Jeune

Just Posted

Smithers Town Hall. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Smithers to start design phase of upgrades needed for waster water treatment facility

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

Ignus, the 10.5-foot steel and aluminum sunflower art installation created by Terrace artist Jordie Laidlaw and his team. Inspired by his experiences as an ICU nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, the piece is set to embark on a 2,500-kilometre journey to Burning Man, symbolizing resilience, connection, and creativity. (Vilk Studios photo)
Terrace man to bring ValhallaFest art installation to Burning Man

The Capri Motor Inn will not longer be turned into a new supportive housing development. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Supportive housing development project canned