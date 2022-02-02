Smithers, Terrace, Kitimat area under snowfall warning

Around 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate today (Feb. 2)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in effect for Feb. 2 that includes the Terrace and Kitimat areas. (Black Press Media file photo)

Residents in northwest B.C. woke up this morning (Feb. 2) to blowing wind and a new dusting of snow, with more on the way.

According to Environment Canada, Smithers, Terrace, Stewart, Kitimat and other communities in the area are under a snowfall warning and should see additional snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres today.

“The heavy snow will to ease to light snow by early this evening as the system moves away from the region,” the snowfall warning states.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

DriveBC advises that drivers watch for slippery sections on routes throughout the northwest, such as Hwy 16, Hwy 37 and the Nisga’a Highway.

READ MORE: Métis purchase land for Terrace housing project

Environment Canada weatherSnow