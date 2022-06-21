At the confluence of the Bulkley and Telkwa rivers, water levels remain high, but Smithers, Telkwa and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako believe flooding danger has passed. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers, Telkwa, regional district rescind Bulkley River Hazard Notice

Improvement in weather forecast and expected precipitation reduces danger

Smithers, Telkwa and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako have rescinded the Hazard Notice for the Bulkley River.

An information bulletin issued last night, stated the hazard has passed on the entirety of the river “due to the improvement in the weather forecast and expected precipitation amounts.”

Nevertheless, the bulletin cautions residents to keep an eye on local weather and be careful around the river as water levels remain high.

SUMMER FORECAST: B.C. gets a break as hot summer, big storms to sweep much of Canada: Weather Network

To stay informed, the regional district encourages people to register for its Voyent Alert! system available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Meteorologists are currently predicting the cool, damp spring will bring benefits this summer such as a later start to the wildfire season.

Currently there are no fire bans or restrictions for the Northwest Wildfire Centre. It is anticipated this will not change by Canada Day, which will be a long weekend because July 1 falls on a Friday this year.


editor@interior-news.com
