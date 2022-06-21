Smithers, Telkwa, regional district rescind Bulkley River Hazard Notice

Smithers, Telkwa and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako have rescinded the Hazard Notice for the Bulkley River.

An information bulletin issued last night, stated the hazard has passed on the entirety of the river “due to the improvement in the weather forecast and expected precipitation amounts.”

Nevertheless, the bulletin cautions residents to keep an eye on local weather and be careful around the river as water levels remain high.

To stay informed, the regional district encourages people to register for its Voyent Alert! system available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Meteorologists are currently predicting the cool, damp spring will bring benefits this summer such as a later start to the wildfire season.

Currently there are no fire bans or restrictions for the Northwest Wildfire Centre. It is anticipated this will not change by Canada Day, which will be a long weekend because July 1 falls on a Friday this year.



