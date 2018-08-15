Smithers survey on future of pot plan

B.C. towns are in charge of where pot may be consumed, and where and how it may be sold.

The Town of Smithers launched a new recreational cannabis public engagement process and survey on Aug. 14.

The federal legalization of cannabis is expected to be implemented this Oct. 17.

In preparation, the Town of Smithers issued a media release asking the community to help guide the development of a regulatory approach and framework.

Read more: Smithers ‘way ahead’ on preparing for pot

Following provincial and federal laws, the Town is responsible for land use planning decisions (i.e. where recreational cannabis retail locations may be located), business licensing (i.e. specifying local license conditions, such as operating hours or buffers) and public consumption (i.e. where recreational cannabis may be consumed).

Read more: B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

There are three ways you can contribute your ideas:

Complete the survey here

Go to smithers.ca and find the link titled Recreational Cannabis Smithers. Open from Aug. 14 – Sept. 14, it is a chance to share your thoughts on how recreational cannabis should be regulated in Smithers.

Stop by the downtown pop-up booth. On Friday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. it will be set up at the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue (Bugwood Bean area) to hear your ideas.

Attend the Cannabis Cafe on Thursday, Sept. 6 at the Old Church. This drop-in open house will be from 4 – 6:30 p.m., followed by a short presentation at 6:30 p.m. and opportunity to participate in a facilitated dialogue with Town council and community members to discuss your ideas, comments and feedback.

The co-lead on the project is Liliana Dragowska, on contract to the Town of Smithers.