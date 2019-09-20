WATCH: Smithers students march down Main Street in support of global climate strike

The group also protested in front of the Ministry of Environment building and Town Hall

A group made up of students and environmentally-conscious adults walked through Main Street in Smithers on Sept. 20, 2019 as part of the global climate strike called for between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27 by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

After walking down Main Street, the group stopped at the Smithers Courthouse, the Ministry of Environment building and Town Hall to vocalize their concerns about climate change.

Check out our video coverage of the event below, and stay tuned for full coverage of the event.



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter