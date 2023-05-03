Smithers still undecided on an encampment location

Town council torn between moving it out of town or keeping it downtown

Smithers council is still stuck between a rock and hard place when it comes to updating an almost century-old parks bylaw. The sticking point remains temporary overnight sheltering and where it should be.

At the April 25 regular meeting of council, the bylaw was once again up for third reading but postponed until a committee of the whole can be held to gather more information. That meeting is slated for May 15.

This is the second time third reading has been pushed back.

The Town is obligated to provide a safe space or spaces where unhoused people can shelter overnight.

Currently, there is a semi-permanent encampment in Veterans Peace Park across from Smithers Town Hall.

Council is torn on whether or not to move it. It has come down to either keeping it there or moving it to Tatlow Road North. There was talk about having an encampent on 19th Avenue but one lot is too close to the fire training centre, making it unsafe, and the other location is a BC Hydro right of way, which doesn’t allow for people to stay there.

Councillor Frank Wray pushed for council to make a decision on a location at the last meeting.

“I can tell you that we’re not going to get any information that’s going to make the decision any easier,” he said. “There might be more information, but it’s going to be any easier.”

Councillor Sam Raven said she can’t support moving the encampment to Tatlow Road and said she parked over there and walked into town to test it out. Councillor John Buikema said he can’t support keeping it across from town hall. He said while he has compassion for those living in tents, he also has compassion for the business owners in the downtown core near the current encampment; those too scared to use the library and those who feel unsafe in the community.