A snowmobile on Hudson Bay Mountain in Smithers.

Smithers slides its way into second round of voting for best B.C. sled town

Last year Tumbler Ridge won the competition beating out Flin Flon by less than 300 votes

An online competition looking to find the best sled town in B.C. has listed Smithers as one of their top eight finalists.

The town has made it past the first round of voting for the SnoRiders 2020 SledTown ShowDown.

Smithers narrowly beat Fernie by 13 votes — 145 to 132.

Other places which made the cut include Tumbler Ridge, Revelstoke, Fort St. John, McBride, Sicamous, Blue River and Valemount.

READ MORE: Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening to indeterminate date

Last year Tumbler Ridge won the competition beating out Flin Flon by less than 300 votes.

The first round of voting was open until Dec. 15 with the contest running until March 31, 2020.

On top of bragging rights, the winning town gets a trophy and advertising with SnoRiders.

READ MORE: Al McCreary named Hudson Bay Mountain’s Legendary Local

Smithers’ own Hudson Bay Mountain Resort has had to reschedule its opening date multiple times for the 2019-2020 season.

Most recently the ski hill said it is hopeful for the possibility of a limited opening on Dec. 18.

They are planning to make an official announcement on Dec. 17.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes
Next story
Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Just Posted

Smithers slides its way into second round of voting for best B.C. sled town

Last year Tumbler Ridge won the competition beating out Flin Flon by less than 300 votes

Police seek victims of alleged Prince George pedophile

Kevin James Belcourt has been charged with several sex crimes involving a girl under 16

Telkwa lifts boil water advisory

The Village of Telkwa has just announced that as of 3:00 p.m.… Continue reading

Chevron’s move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

New report into sawmill explosions released

The report recommends streamlining investigative process

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

Eagle feather from B.C. made it to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Most Read