Smithers slides its way into second round of voting for best B.C. sled town

An online competition looking to find the best sled town in B.C. has listed Smithers as one of their top eight finalists.

The town has made it past the first round of voting for the SnoRiders 2020 SledTown ShowDown.

Smithers narrowly beat Fernie by 13 votes — 145 to 132.

Other places which made the cut include Tumbler Ridge, Revelstoke, Fort St. John, McBride, Sicamous, Blue River and Valemount.

Last year Tumbler Ridge won the competition beating out Flin Flon by less than 300 votes.

The first round of voting was open until Dec. 15 with the contest running until March 31, 2020.

On top of bragging rights, the winning town gets a trophy and advertising with SnoRiders.

Smithers’ own Hudson Bay Mountain Resort has had to reschedule its opening date multiple times for the 2019-2020 season.

Most recently the ski hill said it is hopeful for the possibility of a limited opening on Dec. 18.

They are planning to make an official announcement on Dec. 17.



