Smithers seeks funding for an energy audit on town-owned buildings

Council supports a grant application for a study to look into GHG retrofit options

The town of Smithers is working toward its green goals.

Previously, the town committed to a community emissions reduction target of 40 per cent of 2007 emissions by 2030 and wants to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Members of town staff are now looking for grant money to assess some town-owned buildings.

Council unanimously voted in favour at their July 11 meeting to support the application to the BC Infrastructure Planning Grant Program for the Town of Smithers’ Community Building GHG Reduction Pathway Study to cover up to $10,000 of eligible costs.

The Town of Smithers owns a number of buildings ranging in size, style, age and use and a report from the town’s Climate Action Specialist Jaima Timler said many of the buildings are up to 60 years old and have opportunities for improving energy efficiency, mechanical system upgrades, fuel switching and various asset management upgrades.

The Town’s building portfolio includes 13 buildings that require detailed studies to assist in long-term planning, resource allocation and capital investments, and achieving emissions reduction targets and strategies.

Some of those buildings include the Central Park building; Creation Station Art Gallery; the Old Church and the Ranger Park Building.

The town is pursuing the completion of detailed building condition assessments, an energy audit and a greenhouse gas reduction feasibility study on these town-owned buildings to support required studies. Timler said these detailed assessments are more focused on GHG reduction retrofit options than the previous building condition assessments completed last year.

Smithers has received pre-approval for an additional planning and study grant through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Green Municipal Fund (GMF). The GHG Reduction Pathway Feasibility Study program will cover up to 80 per cent of the project eligible costs.

Preliminary total study costs are estimated at $150,000 and, if successful, with the 80 per cent FCM GMF funding, the outstanding cost to the town will be approximately $30,000.

The BC Infrastructure Planning Grant offers a maximum of $10,000 for an approved project. A successful application will offset the one-third portion of the Town’s remaining study costs.

READ MORE: Council gives consideration to B.C. Step Code

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.