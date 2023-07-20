Town of Smithers’ Climate Action Specialist Jaima Timler. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Town of Smithers’ Climate Action Specialist Jaima Timler. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Smithers seeks funding for an energy audit on town-owned buildings

Council supports a grant application for a study to look into GHG retrofit options

The town of Smithers is working toward its green goals.

Previously, the town committed to a community emissions reduction target of 40 per cent of 2007 emissions by 2030 and wants to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Members of town staff are now looking for grant money to assess some town-owned buildings.

Council unanimously voted in favour at their July 11 meeting to support the application to the BC Infrastructure Planning Grant Program for the Town of Smithers’ Community Building GHG Reduction Pathway Study to cover up to $10,000 of eligible costs.

The Town of Smithers owns a number of buildings ranging in size, style, age and use and a report from the town’s Climate Action Specialist Jaima Timler said many of the buildings are up to 60 years old and have opportunities for improving energy efficiency, mechanical system upgrades, fuel switching and various asset management upgrades.

The Town’s building portfolio includes 13 buildings that require detailed studies to assist in long-term planning, resource allocation and capital investments, and achieving emissions reduction targets and strategies.

Some of those buildings include the Central Park building; Creation Station Art Gallery; the Old Church and the Ranger Park Building.

The town is pursuing the completion of detailed building condition assessments, an energy audit and a greenhouse gas reduction feasibility study on these town-owned buildings to support required studies. Timler said these detailed assessments are more focused on GHG reduction retrofit options than the previous building condition assessments completed last year.

Smithers has received pre-approval for an additional planning and study grant through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Green Municipal Fund (GMF). The GHG Reduction Pathway Feasibility Study program will cover up to 80 per cent of the project eligible costs.

Preliminary total study costs are estimated at $150,000 and, if successful, with the 80 per cent FCM GMF funding, the outstanding cost to the town will be approximately $30,000.

The BC Infrastructure Planning Grant offers a maximum of $10,000 for an approved project. A successful application will offset the one-third portion of the Town’s remaining study costs.

READ MORE: Council gives consideration to B.C. Step Code

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A vast problem: Coast guard floats new solution to abandoned boat problem
Next story
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

Just Posted

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute

An evacuation order was issued last night east of Houston. (BC Wildfire Service illustration)
Fire growth spurs evacuation order east of Houston

Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Shames Mountain grapples with mounting deficit

Participants Sadie Cote and Leo Naziel pause for some water during the Tears to Hope Relay Run in Smithers on June 24, embodying the spirit of community and resilience as they join in the effort to raise awareness for missing and murdered individuals in northwest B.C. (Tears to Hope Society/Facebook)
5th Tears to Hope Relay Run raises awareness for missing, murdered in northwest B.C.