Smithers Secondary drama department ransacked and robbed

Thieves made off with the school’s costume and jewelry collections Nov. 18

Smithers Secondary production of All That Jazz in 2018. The school’s drama department lost years worth of costumes and jewellery in a theft Nov. 18.

Smithers Secondary School (SSS) drama department’s costume room has been robbed and ransacked.

Heather Lee, head of the drama department at SSS, went to check on the costume room Nov. 18, only to find the room had been broken into, and years worth of costumes and antique jewlery were gone.

“Today was a hard one… I made a trip out to our amazing costume room where we have years of beautiful costumes collected and built only to discover a crime scene,” said Lee in a Facebook post. “Sadly, I can’t even begin to name what all has been taken. I know of three full dresser drawers of special jewelry is gone.”

“The thieves obviously rummaged through furs, puppets, wigs etc., whole boxes of costumes are missing but again, I haven’t managed to determine the specifics or extent of this loss.”

She is asking anyone with information to come forward and made a plea to have the wardrobe returned “no questions asked.”

“Short of a recovery we will never be able to replace the antique broaches and sheer volume of costume jewelry.”

New donations would be greatly appreciated and can be made by calling the school.

The theft is currently under investigation by police.

