Smithers riders log 2,316 km during Bike to Work Week

With no public events held participation in 2020 was way down

There were no public events for Bike to Work Week this year, but nevertheless 112 Smithereens participated in a modified event.

Riders were asked to register with GoByBikeBC for a chance to win prizes including a grand prize of an eight-day cycling trip for two to the Atlantic coast of Portugal.

According to the GoByBikeBC website, the 112 Smithers registrants logged 2,316 kilometres in 248 trips burning 69,480 calories and saving 502 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions.

The participants were also able to register locally at Smithers Town Hall for local prizes. A total of 36 people entered, 14 of whom received prizes.

Bike to Work Week was started in 1995 in the Greater Victoria area with a core group of committed bicycle commuters. It reached a peak last year with 56,074 participants cycling 2,96 million kilometres.

This year saw a drastic reduction in numbers with just 12,713 cyclists biking 630, 550 kilometres.

The Smithers Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the event locally, was neverthless pleased with local turnout.



Noa was one of the winners of a local prize during Bike to Work Week at Town Hall. She won a stainless steel mug from Bulkley Valley Credit Union. (Contributed photo)