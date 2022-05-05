Smithers resident Kristin Ormiston to release double-track special for Mother’s Day

Release features sisters singing backup in a song that pays tribute to their mother

Olivia Nixon singing backup on a tribute song to her mother. (Submitted photo)

Bulkley Valley singer-songwriter Kristin Ormiston is releasing two singles to honour the role of motherhood over the upcoming Mother’s Day Weekend.

Ormiston’s first single A Better Goodbye is a tribute song to Sandy Nixon, the mother of two teenage daughters in Smithers, B.C.

In July 2019 Sandy tragically passed away from breast cancer, only a few weeks after her eldest daughter graduated from high school.

“Both of Sandy’s daughters are singing on this track and have done a beautiful job honouring their mother within this piece of music,” Ormiston said.

Ormiston and the girls chose a country music genre for the song because Sandy graduated in Calgary and has extended family who farm in Alberta.

Olivia and Drew Nixon, Sandy’s daughters have also created a dance video for the song release day.

Ormiston’s second single, Find is a song she composed for her own children who are now all well into their adulthood.

“Find reflects upon what we often feel as parents when we have done the very best we could, but dream of going back in time so that we could give our children more than we were able to,” Ormiston explained.

Ormiston spent her adult life in the performing arts in one form or another. Theatre, music and writing have taken her to many locations in western Canada and Japan.

During that time she was also a teacher, owner of a small farm with Nubian goats, a manager of a waterfront music venue and restaurant, and an artist in residence at an international school in Tokyo.

She now resides in Smithers, where she is inspired to continue with her passions of writing and performing music.

Both songs will be released onto all major streaming platforms on May 6, the Friday of Mother’s Day Weekend.

You can find Ormiston’s new release on Facebook and on her website: kristinormiston.com


Drew Nixon singing backup on a tribute song to her mother Sandy. (Submitted photo)

Sandy Nixon, a Smithers resident, died from breast cancer, and Kirstin and Sandy’s daugthters are releasing a Mother’s Day tribute to her on May 6. (Submitted photo)

Kristin Ormiston. (Submitted photo)

Olivia and Drew Nixon will perform a dance video for the tribute track. (Submitted photo)

