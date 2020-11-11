Smithers remembers

The Smithers branch of the Royal Canadian Legion held an Order of Service, which was live-streamed on the Interior News Facebook page on Nov 11.
Despite calls to watch the ceremony from home because of the ongoing health pandemic, many people still watched from Veteran’s Park.
This year, on the 75th Anniversary marking the end of World War I, it was especially moving to see parents with young children walk quietly to the Cenotaph, bend down and talk with their children about what they were seeing. One little girl left her own homemade wreath of poppies, with her dad. One small young boy with his parents, after walking around the wreaths and talking to his parents, turned and saluted, as he had seen others do. The Veterans and the children were the indelible lasting images of Rememberance Day 2020.
Capt. (ret’d) The Rev’d C. Douglas Campbell Padre gave a moving address.
Prior to the ceremony, wreaths were laid.
The Legion encouraged others who wanted to place memorial wreaths at the cenotaph to do so between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., after the live-stream was concluded to ensure social distancing.
The ceremony can still be viewed on the Interior News Facebook page for those at missed it or would like a second look.