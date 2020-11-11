Smithers remembers

People gathered virtually and in person for the Legion’s ceremony

The Smithers branch of the Royal Canadian Legion held an Order of Service, which was live-streamed on the Interior News Facebook page on Nov 11.

Despite calls to watch the ceremony from home because of the ongoing health pandemic, many people still watched from Veteran’s Park.

This year, on the 75th Anniversary marking the end of World War I, it was especially moving to see parents with young children walk quietly to the Cenotaph, bend down and talk with their children about what they were seeing. One little girl left her own homemade wreath of poppies, with her dad. One small young boy with his parents, after walking around the wreaths and talking to his parents, turned and saluted, as he had seen others do. The Veterans and the children were the indelible lasting images of Rememberance Day 2020.

Capt. (ret’d) The Rev’d C. Douglas Campbell Padre gave a moving address.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day address to the town of Smithers

Prior to the ceremony, wreaths were laid.

The Legion encouraged others who wanted to place memorial wreaths at the cenotaph to do so between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., after the live-stream was concluded to ensure social distancing.

The ceremony can still be viewed on the Interior News Facebook page for those at missed it or would like a second look.

Remembrance Day



Smithers Veterans Peace Park Photo by Deb Meissner

Cenotaph in Smithers Veterans Peace Park Photo by Deb Meissner

Cenotaph with the Dominion of Canada Wreath

Memorial Wreath for the Unknown Soldiers Photo by Deb Meissner

Smithers Colour Guard Photo by Deb Meissner

Colour Guard

Playing The Last Post Photo by Deb Meissner

Bagpiper

Smithers Colour Guard Photo by Deb Meissner

Smithers Detachment RCMP

Speaker…. Photo by Deb Meissner

Fiona Milne…… Photo by Deb Meissner

Dad and daughter

dad and daughter laying her homemade Poppy Wreath Photo by Deb Meissner

The Poppy Wreath made and left by young girl

A painted rock left in the corner of the Cenotaph Photo by Deb Meissner

Painted rock left at the corner of the Smithers Cenotaph

Poppy’s people left after the ceremony Photo by Deb Meissner

The somber and chilled groups that came to pay their respects at the Smithers Cenotaph