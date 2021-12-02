BC Transit community bus and driver Lawrence Marchment in Ashcroft, December 2020. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

BC Transit community bus and driver Lawrence Marchment in Ashcroft, December 2020. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

Smithers Regional Transit cancels several trips on short notice

The Smithers-Telkwa and Smithers-Witset routes are affected

Smithers Regional Transit systems have made changes in service on short notice.

For route 22, Smithers-Telkwa, the two-morning trips prior to 9 a.m. and the afternoon trip in the 5 p.m. hour have been temporarily cancelled.

For route 23 Smithers-Witset, the previously scheduled 7:30 a.m. trip will now depart at 8:00 a.m.

Like other systems across the province, the Smithers Transit System is currently experiencing service challenges. The current impacts to service have resulted in the need to slightly alter schedules on short notice to reflect current conditions within the system, BC Transit said.

These changes are a result of a temporary driver shortage.

The 162 and 163 intercommunity routes are not impacted at this time.

To minimize the impact these service challenges are having on customers, BC Transit and the operating company are posting alerts on the website as service changes are confirmed at www.bctransit.com/smithers/home.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Relief for B.C. as weather warnings lifted; flood warnings and evacuations remain

Just Posted

The Hazelton RCMP detachment. Police seized a variety of guns, drugs and a large quantity of cash after a Nov. 22, 2021 arrest. (Black Press Media File photo)
New Hazelton RCMP recover drugs, guns and cash after 5-hour foot pursuit

Deployed to Abbotsford, Smithers Emergency Services team at the Smithers Airport November 26, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Bulkley Valley Emergency Support Services members deploy to Lower Mainland

Skeena Sawmills in Terrace on July 3, 2020. The sawmill is closed this week due to a lack of logs in its yard, but the company expects to open again next week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena Sawmills re-opens after week of closure

Joe Pojar, a volunteer with Hudson Bay Mountain Resort’s trail maintenance crew, poses in waist deep snow at the ski hill last year. (Contributed photo)
Vax passport required for ski hill buildings, but not for skiing