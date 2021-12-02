Smithers Regional Transit cancels several trips on short notice

The Smithers-Telkwa and Smithers-Witset routes are affected

Smithers Regional Transit systems have made changes in service on short notice.

For route 22, Smithers-Telkwa, the two-morning trips prior to 9 a.m. and the afternoon trip in the 5 p.m. hour have been temporarily cancelled.

For route 23 Smithers-Witset, the previously scheduled 7:30 a.m. trip will now depart at 8:00 a.m.

Like other systems across the province, the Smithers Transit System is currently experiencing service challenges. The current impacts to service have resulted in the need to slightly alter schedules on short notice to reflect current conditions within the system, BC Transit said.

These changes are a result of a temporary driver shortage.

The 162 and 163 intercommunity routes are not impacted at this time.

To minimize the impact these service challenges are having on customers, BC Transit and the operating company are posting alerts on the website as service changes are confirmed at www.bctransit.com/smithers/home.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

