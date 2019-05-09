Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

A fire broke out at the Smithers recycling depot shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Smithers, Telkwa and Houston firefighters are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported, however a back portion of the building has collapsed.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach said that right now the town’s focus is on fighting the fire.

“I did just get off the phone with [Chief Keith Stecko] and he confirmed that it’s a large complex fire [that’s] spread from the yard into the building and [our] fire department has all of its resources on the fire right now.”

Bachrach added that he was happy to hear from the RCMP that everyone got out of the building safely.

“We’re always concerned about human life and safety and its a day when we’re really thankful that we have the volunteer fire department and the resources that we do.”



Smithers recycling depot is currently on fire. (Thom Barker photo)

